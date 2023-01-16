PCMC releases list of property tax defaulters on notice boards of housing societies

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated an effort to pursue property tax defaulters. The housing societies have been given a list of tax defaulters.

Furthermore, the PCMC warns that failing to pay taxes would result in the termination of the water connection. The civic organisation also plans to put the list of tax evaders on community notice boards.

As a result, the water connections of a few housing societies were recently cut after defaulters were found in those societies. The Pimpri Chinchwad Housing Society Association has written to the municipal commissioner, requesting that the action be stopped and an alternative method of punishing tax defaulters be used.

"A campaign is currently underway by PCMC's tax collection department to recover overdue taxes," according to the letter. After the defaulter fails to pay the property taxes, the entire society's water supply will be turned off under this campaign. During the action, societies' water connections were cut. This is both incorrect and illegal. Also, please note that if this is wrong and the unjust campaign continues, then we will stage a huge protest in front of the PCMC building with the society owners who have paid the full property tax.