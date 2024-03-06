PCMC Set To Kick Off Cycle2Work Thursday Initiative on March 7

In a bold move towards sustainability and fostering a healthier lifestyle, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to kick off its Cycle2Work Thursday initiative, beginning March 7. As part of this groundbreaking initiative, all PCMC employees are urged to pedal their way to the office every Thursday, setting the stage for a greener and more active commute.

Starting March 7th, all #PCMC employees will be encouraged to pedal their way to the office every Thursday. I too will be working… pic.twitter.com/WkACIpvbXt — Shekhar Singh (@shekhardalal) March 6, 2024

The call to action extends to all, as we collectively strive to champion sustainability and inspire positive change. Join us in making Thursdays synonymous with eco-friendly and health-conscious commuting, as PCMC takes the lead in promoting a more sustainable and vibrant workplace culture