PCMC Set To Kick Off Cycle2Work Thursday Initiative on March 7

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 6, 2024 01:17 PM2024-03-06T13:17:28+5:302024-03-06T13:18:11+5:30

In a bold move towards sustainability and fostering a healthier lifestyle, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to ...

PCMC Set To Kick Off Cycle2Work Thursday Initiative on March 7 | PCMC Set To Kick Off Cycle2Work Thursday Initiative on March 7

PCMC Set To Kick Off Cycle2Work Thursday Initiative on March 7

In a bold move towards sustainability and fostering a healthier lifestyle, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to kick off its Cycle2Work Thursday initiative, beginning March 7. As part of this groundbreaking initiative, all PCMC employees are urged to pedal their way to the office every Thursday, setting the stage for a greener and more active commute.

 The call to action extends to all, as we collectively strive to champion sustainability and inspire positive change. Join us in making Thursdays synonymous with eco-friendly and health-conscious commuting, as PCMC takes the lead in promoting a more sustainable and vibrant workplace culture

Open in app
Tags :Maharashtra NewsPimpri Chinchwad Municipal CorporationCycle2Work Thursday