'People Enter Water In Excitement But...': Minister Anil Patil Reacts After 4 Dead In Lonavala Drowning Mishap

In a tragic incident near Lonavla's Bhushi Dam, five members of the same family were swept away while on a monsoon trip. Four have drowned, and one remains missing. Initially, ten people were caught in the strong water currents, but five managed to escape. Anil Patil, the state's minister for Relief and Rehabilitation, commented on the incident, saying, "In their excitement, people enter the water, leading to such accidents."

Anil Patil elaborated, "This incident occurred in the Bhushi Dam area of Lonavala. Liyaqat Ansari and Yunus Khan from Hadapsar, along with their family of 17 to 18 members, went to the waterfall in the remote area behind Bhushi Dam for a monsoon outing. Due to sudden heavy rainfall, ten members of their family were swept away by the strong currents. Five managed to escape, but the remaining five were carried away. Four have drowned, and one person is still missing. The Chief Secretary will be in touch with district officials to ensure complete prevention at such risky spots. People go for monsoon tourism and, in their excitement, enter the water, leading to such incidents."

In light of this event, citizens are urged not to endanger their lives by visiting unfamiliar places while on monsoon trips to Lonavala and Khandala. Tourists visiting Bhushi Dam, Ghubad Lake, Tata Dam, Tungarli Dam, Rajmachi Point in Khandala, Kunegav, and Kurvande are requested to cooperate with the police and administration. The police also advise tourists in the Lonavala and Khandala areas to take proper care of themselves and their families while enjoying their outings, avoiding deserted places to ensure their safety.