"People have given mandate to BJP": Eknath Shinde reacts on Maharashtra Grampanchayat Election Results

Even before the official announces of the panchayat elections in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has claimed victory in the grampanchayat elections. Reacting on the same, Shinde said I want to assure people that under PM Modi's leadership, we will continue to serve people. Taking a dig at the opposition, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, people have given the mandate to BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.

People have given a mandate to BJP and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena in gram panchayat polls. I want to assure people that under PM Modi's leadership, we will continue to serve people: Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/MTrUeTWXY9 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

Earlier,President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Maharashtra unit, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, claimed that the party had won more than 3,500 seats in gram panchayat polls in the state while those supported by the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena won more than 1,000 seats. The Congress dismissed the BJP's claim as "false propaganda" and said the highest number of more than 900 sarpanchs were elected from the Congress alone. State Congress chief Nana Patole, however, accused the BJP of indulging in false propaganda about the election results."The highest number of more than 900 sarpanchs were elected from the Congress alone and the number of sarpanch seats won by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is far more than the BJP," he said.