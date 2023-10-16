"People of Maharashtra will give thumping victory to Modi": Shinde on 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The people of Maharashtra are wise and will give a thumping majority to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.Speaking to reporters after pulling the chariot of goddess Durga on the first day on Navratri, he said the opposition criticises Mr. Modi just to remain in the limelight and be noticed.

CM Shinde expressed his belief that, in the forthcoming elections, the public would expose the insincerity of those who claim to uphold Hindutva while engaging in such political partnerships. He emphasized that one cannot secure electoral victories by staying home, underlining the need for active engagement with citizens, problem-solving, and dedicated field work. CM Shinde made a subtle critique of those who, having betrayed the trust of their constituents by collaborating with the Congress, lay claim to being protectors of Hindutva." No one can win elections by remaining at home. One needs to do field work, be with citizens and solve their problems. Those who betrayed citizens and joined hands with the Congress have no right to claim they protect Hindutva," he said taking a swipe at Thackeray.