Petition in Bombay High Court Against 10 Percent Maratha Reservation, Check Details Inside

Mumbai: Following a series of protests by Manoj Jarange Patil, the state government called a special session of the state legislature and decided to give 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community. After the passage of the bill, its implementation started in the state on February 26. A gazette was issued with a government resolution in this regard. However, a petition has now been filed in the Bombay High Court against this decision.

The petition was filed by Jayshree Patil, wife of lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, in connection with the state government's 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community. So now the Maratha reservation dispute has reached the court. Jayshree Patil has challenged the 10 percent Maratha reservation. A change to the roster system on Feb. 27 has also been challenged.

In her petition, Jayshree Patil said that the Maratha community is not backward and they do not need any reservation. It has also objected to the appointment of retired Justice Sunil Shukre to the State Backward Classes Commission. The petition said the appointment of Sunil Shukre as the chairman of the Backward Classes Commission was wrong. The petition claimed that retired Justice Dilip Bhosale was paid more than the Chief Justice of India.

Caveat petition filed by Vinod Patil

A caveat has been filed in the Supreme Court and the Bombay High Court on behalf of petitioner Vinod Patil for the Maratha reservation. After Manoj Jarange Patil's agitation, the state government gave 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community. The decision was expected to be challenged in the Supreme Court or the High Court. Therefore, Vinod Patil has filed this caveat. Vinod Patil has requested the court to listen to us if an anti-reservation petition is filed. Therefore, the fight for the Maratha reservation decision will soon start in the High Court.

