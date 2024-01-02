Petrol Pumps in Maharashtra to Remain Open on Tuesday

In an attempt to quell rumors that petrol pumps in Maharashtra will be closed on Tuesday, January 2, the Maharashtra Petrol Dealers' Association has issued a statement clarifying that all petrol pumps in the state will remain open as usual.

The rumors began to spread on Monday after truck drivers who transport petrol and diesel went on strike in protest of a new law that would impose stricter penalties on drivers who cause accidents. Some petrol pumps in the state ran out of fuel as a result of the strike, but the association says that supplies are being replenished and that there is no need for panic.



Maharashtra: Long queues at petrol pumps in Nagpur as Transport Association, drivers protest against new law on hit and run cases.#Maharashtra#Nagpur#PetrolPumpspic.twitter.com/u7sYxjVJaV — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) January 2, 2024

"We request all citizens not to believe any rumors or news that may cause panic," said Dhruv Ruparel, president of the association. "We are committed to ensuring that the supply of petrol and diesel is smooth in the state."

In Pune, petrol pumps were packed with vehicles on Monday as people rushed to fill up their tanks. However, All India Petrol Dealers' Association spokesperson Ali Daruwala said that tanker trucks have begun to leave the Lonavala-Kalamboor depot and that petrol pumps in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the surrounding areas will remain open on Tuesday.

"There is no shortage of petrol anywhere in the state," Daruwala said. "Citizens should not panic and should not unnecessarily fill up their tanks."