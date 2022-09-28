PFI hoarding removed by authorities in Navi Mumbai

Popular Front of India (PFI) hoarding at its Navi Mumbai office has been removed by authorities amid tight police security. For the unversed, Central government banned PFI and its fronts for five years for its alleged links to terror funding citing security threat.

The decision has came up after National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted multiple raids across the country on the PFI and its members. Investigating agencies got enough evidence against the outfit, based on which the decision to ban the outfit was taken.

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) is planning to enforce a further crackdown the organization in the state, a senior officer said.“Relevant action has been initiated against the PFI in Maharashtra in accordance with the Centre’s ban this morning. We are getting details of their offices, members and bank accounts,” the officer stated.