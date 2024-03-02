Pimpri Chinchwad Drug Case Update: Police Officer and Accomplice Arrested for Attempting to Sell Seized Drugs

An investigation into a drug case in Pimpri Chinchwad led to the arrest of police officer Vikas Shelke and his accomplice.

Mephedrone (MD) seized from Shelke and his accomplice was initially found abandoned on Nigdi Road. A cab driver who discovered the drugs surrendered them to Shelke, who was stationed at a police checkpoint. However, instead of reporting the incident, Shelke attempted to sell the drugs for personal gain.

Shelke, a police sub-inspector (PSI), and his accomplice, who works in the hotel industry, were later arrested by Sangvi police. The seized MD has an estimated street value of over Rs 45 crore.

Separate Incident Leads to Arrest of Suspect

In a separate incident aimed at deterring theft and break-ins, Assistant Police Inspector Narayan Patil of the Sangvi Police Station was on night patrol in the Pimple Nilakh area on January 3, 2024.

At around 4:30 AM, near Rakshak Chowk on D P Road, Patil observed a man, Namami Shankar Jha, acting suspiciously and hurrying away with a white bag.

Patil, with the assistance of constables More and Kamble, stopped Jha and questioned him about his identity and the contents of the bag. Jha, a resident of Nigdi originally from Darbhanga, Bihar, provided vague answers.

Upon further questioning, Jha admitted the bag contained mephedrone. To verify his claim, Patil contacted the investigation team. A search of the bag revealed 2.20 kg of MD, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, and a mobile phone.

Jha was arrested and charged under sections 8(c), 21(c), and 22(c) of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He was remanded to police custody for seven days.

Investigation Links PSI Shelke to the Case

Further investigation by the Anti-Narcotics Squad revealed PSI Shelke's involvement in the case. He was arrested and admitted to receiving the drugs from a cab driver. He failed to report the incident and instead attempted to sell the drugs for personal gain.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

