Pimpri-Chinchwad: Several Vehicles Damaged as Compound Wall Collapses in Nehru Nagar Amid Heavy Rains

A compound wall collapsed in the Nehru Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad city in Pune district today, damaging two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch video here:

Maharashtra: A wall collapsed in the Nehru Nagar area of Pimpri Chinchwad city in Pune district today. Two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler were damaged in the incident. No casualties or injuries were reported.#Maharashtra#PimpriChinchwad#WallCollapsed#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/hxSgGvFNBz — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) July 24, 2024

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Vehicles damaged after a wall collapses in Sai Plaza Society of Nehrunagar area in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/wBehzuBu4E — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2024

The incident occurred amid heavy rainfall that has been battering the Maval and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas for the past few hours. The water level in the Pavana River has risen, contributing to several incidents of falling trees across the city. Between 7 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, there were eight reports of trees falling, leading to vehicle damage and traffic snarls. One of these incidents also resulted in a fire.

The continuous rain has disrupted daily life in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Maval. In Lonavala, rainfall has reached 275 mm, the highest recorded this year. This heavy rain has led to waterlogging on several roads, including those near Nangargaon Adarsh Society and Shahani Holiday Home. The increased water level in the Indrayani River has also been noted.