Pimpri: Company Distresses PMRDA with Rent Row over Traffic Park

Pimpri: A four-acre plot in Moshi, which the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) rented to a company, has become a point of contention. The company, Mahalaxmi Automotives, which earns crores in income by running a driving testing track, has not paid rent of around three crores. Furthermore, the company has refused to vacate the premises despite the rent lease agreement ending. It is speculated that the company might be backed by political elements.

Traffic park and driving track

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation built a traffic park over a four-acre area on lane number six of Moshi. Obtaining a driving permit requires a driving testing track, which was present in the traffic park. This track was made available for Pimpri-Chinchwad's Sub-Regional Transport Office's traffic park.

Rent recovery: A three-step process

For the traffic park, a rent of Rs. 3.6 lakhs plus 16% GST was charged per month from Mahalaxmi Automotives between 2018-2020. Between 2020-2022, the rent was raised to Rs. 4.14 lakhs plus 18% GST per month, while Rs. 4.76 lakhs per month was expected in 2022-2023.

The company was supposed to vacate the premises in April 2023 after the end of the rent lease agreement, which has not happened yet. The rent is also outstanding, with an amount of Rs. 2.98 crores and 60 thousand yet to be recovered.

Baramati connection?

Mahalaxmi Automotives' director is said to be from Baramati and have substantial political clout. Attempts to contact the company's officials from Moshi and the Human Resources Department from their Pune office for verification were unsuccessful.