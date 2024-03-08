Pink Flamingo Frenzy: Explore Navi Mumbai's Birdwatching Hotspots

Attention all bird enthusiasts! If you're passionate about bird watching, especially migratory birds, then Navi Mumbai has a special treat for you. The city serves as a temporary home to numerous seasonal avian visitors especially, flamingos. There are multiple spots where flamingos can be watched in wetlands of Navi Mumbai. These pink birds primarily feed on algae found in the mudflats of Airoli and Thane Creek upto Uran. The bird watchers can embark on a boat safari also that brings them within close proximity to these majestic creatures. The season for flamingos arrival started in December and it will last till May end. As the mercury level is increasing, this is the best time to watch a good number of flamingos right before your eyes.

DPS Lake at Nerul

Discover the beauty of the 30-acre wetland DPS Lake in Nerul, a prominent destination for flamingos easily reachable by road. Situated alongside the Palm Beach Road, it's conveniently accessible from Belapur railway station. Simply hop on an auto-rickshaw or NMMT bus from Belapur station and alight in front of the NMMC headquarters in Belapur. From there, it's just a short walk to the DPS Lake. Notably, the lake is adjacent to the service road along the Palm Beach Road, making it easily accessible. The civic body has also erected a birdwatch tower, providing an ideal vantage point to admire the avian spectacle.

Karave Wetland behind TS Chanakya

The Karave Wetland, also known as Flamingo Point, is nestled behind the 'Training Ship Chanakya (TSC) – Indian Maritime University,' along the Palm Beach Road in Nerul. Spanning approximately 13 hectares, this tidal wetland is surrounded by lush mangroves. Also know as the TSC Wetland, it serves as a biodiverse sanctuary, offering refuge to various species. Predominantly, it serves as a roosting site for the Lesser Flamingo (Phoeniconaias minor), which thrives in hyper-specific conditions conducive to their dietary requirements and behavior. In addition to auto-rickshaws, visitors can access the entrance of the T S Chanakya Maritime University by private vehicle. From there, a brief half-kilometer walk behind the university leads to the destination.

Airoli Flamingo Sanctuary

Airoli railway is the nearest station to reach the flamingo sanctuary. Auto rickshaw or even by walking of around 30 minutes, the Airoli Flamingo Sanctuary is easily accessible. Visitors can explore about flamingos at two well-designed museums inside the Airoli Flamingo Sanctuary. For those eager to explore, the entry fee for the Airoli Bird Sanctuary is Rs. 50 for adults and Rs. 25 for children aged five and above. Additionally, the Thane Flamingo Boat Ride offers a remarkable experience, with weekday rides priced at Rs. 475 per person and weekend excursions at Rs. 600 per person.