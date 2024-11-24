Piyush Goyal Hails Mahayuti's Maharashtra Election Victory as Boost to PM Modi's Vision for Developed India 2047

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, describing it as a pivotal step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a developed India by 2047. In a statement to ANI, Goyal emphasized that the results reflect the people's trust in the developmental initiatives led by PM Modi, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

“This victory is a clear mandate for progress and development. The people of Maharashtra have decisively rejected the politics of appeasement practiced by the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). I extend my heartfelt thanks to the voters for their overwhelming support,” Goyal remarked.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde), and the NCP (headed by Ajit Pawar), secured a commanding majority in the 288-seat assembly. The BJP emerged as the dominant force, winning 132 of the 148 seats it contested. Shiv Sena claimed 57 seats, while the NCP added 41, showcasing strong performances by all alliance partners.

In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) faced a major defeat. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) managed just 20 seats, Congress secured 16, and Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) won 10 seats, highlighting a significant decline in their influence. The elections, conducted on November 20, underscored the public's support for the Mahayuti alliance's developmental agenda and solidified its position as the driving force in Maharashtra's political landscape.