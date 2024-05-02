Piyush Goyal Vows to Tackle Water Scarcity and Slum Redevelopment in North Mumbai, Emphasizes Modi's Transformative Schemes

Mumbai: Piyush Goyal, the BJP-Mahayuti candidate in North Mumbai has said that addressing the problem of water scarcity in North Mumbai, including Gorai, will be the top priority. Similarly, he has assured that the slums will be redeveloped and residents will be rehabilitated at the same place as guaranteed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He elaborated on how many schemes implemented by Modi have changed the quality of life and brought relief to the common man. Goyal appealed to the people to bless Modi in the form of votes as Borivali will be transformed in the coming days. The massive campaign rally was organized from Sindhudurg Bhavan, Sector 6, RPD 7 in Borivali (West) to Pepsi Maidan in Gorai. The citizens welcomed him with a wreath around his neck.

Where the chariot could not go, MLA Sunil Rane sat on a scooter and traveled around the settlement and met the citizens. Bal Thackeray Shiv Sena, NCP Ajit Pawar, MNS, and the Republican Party of India were among those who participated in the rally.

