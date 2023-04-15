PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to families of those killed in Raigad bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia is Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the bus mishap in Raigad. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I hope that those injured recover quickly. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected, said PM Modi.

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed deep grief over the bus accident on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, he also spoke to Raigad Collector and SP and also the team engaged in rescue operation.

A compensation of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family members of the deceased and free treatment of the injured will be done in the government hospital.

At least 12 persons died after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra. The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said. There were around 40 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to nearby hospital.