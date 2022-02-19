PM Modi bows to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. The Prime Minister has also said that his outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

"I bow to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His outstanding leadership and emphasis on social welfare has been inspiring people for generations. He was uncompromising when it came to standing up for values of truth and justice. We are committed to fulfilling his vision."