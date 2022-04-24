PM Modi conferred with 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the 1st 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award' at a glittering function in Shanmukhananda Hall, here on Sunday evening.

As per his own request, Modi did not sit on dais but occupied a front seat among the audience and walked onto the stage when his name was announced to accept the honour as a commoner.

Present on the occasion were almost the entire Mangeshkar clan, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Minister Subhash Desai, though Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray kept away reportedly as his name did not figure in the official invite.

This is the first award instituted in memory of the late Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the melody queen of India, who passed away in Mumbai on February 6, at the age of 92.

