PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister To Lay Foundation Stone of PM MITRA Park in Amravati on September 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Wardha, Maharashtra on September 20th. At approximately 11:30 AM, he will participate in the National 'PM Vishwakarma' Programme, celebrating one year of advancements under this initiative. During the event, the Prime Minister will distribute certificates and loans to beneficiaries of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. He will also extend credit to 18 beneficiaries across 18 different trades. In honor of their significant contributions, he will unveil a commemorative stamp marking the first anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Programme.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park at Amravati, Maharashtra. The 1000 acre park is being developed by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) as the State Implementation Agency. Government of India had approved setting up of 7 PM MITRA Parks for the Textile industry.

The Prime Minister will launch the "Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Center" scheme by the Government of Maharashtra. This initiative will set up training centers in top colleges statewide to offer free skill development to 150,000 youths annually, helping them become self-reliant and gain employment.

The Prime Minister will also introduce the "Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme," which offers early-stage support to women-led startups in Maharashtra. Financial aid of up to ₹25 lakh will be provided, with 25% of the funds reserved for women from backward classes and economically weaker sections. This initiative aims to empower women-led startups to achieve self-reliance and independence.

