PM Modi in Mumbai: Prime Minister Likely To Inaugurate Metro Line 3 in October 2024

The much-anticipated Metro 3 corridor is set to begin partial commercial operations between BKC and Aarey, with the inaugural run expected in early October, according to a senior official from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL). The official also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the flag-off ceremony, which will coincide with the inauguration of several other infrastructure projects in the city.

According to a report of Indian Express, some minor works, such as automation and system integration, are still pending and are expected to be completed within the next four to five days. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) has already submitted an application to the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) for its rolling stock, which is currently awaiting final approval from the Railway Board.

Also Read| PM Modi’s Push for 'One Nation, One Election' Is a Self-Serving Move Towards Dictatorship, Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video).

Once approved, the MMRCL will move forward with the mainline CMRS application, a crucial step for commencing commercial operations between BKC and Aarey.