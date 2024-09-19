PM Modi’s Push for 'One Nation, One Election' Is a Self-Serving Move Towards Dictatorship, Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut criticized the Union cabinet's decision to adopt a high-level panel's recommendations for 'one nation, one election,' labeling it as an attack on democracy and the Constitution. This is a huge and great country. This decision about one nation one election is against the Constitution.

We have been saying this repeatedly that this government is working against the Constitution. The structure of election made by people who formed the Constitution is absolutely right, however, Modi is going to lose the next election and that is why he is doing it for his selfishness. One nation one election means dictatorship. If elections happen in such a way then soon it can also be 'no nation no election, Raut further said.

On Wednesday, the Modi Cabinet approved the proposal for 'One Nation, One Election,' which seeks to align the schedules for Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. Sources revealed that the report from the high-level committee on this initiative was presented to the Union Cabinet. In his Independence Day speech last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the concept, asserting that frequent elections hinder the country’s progress.