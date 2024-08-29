PM Modi in Maharashtra Tomorrow: Prime Minister to Visit Mumbai and Palghar on August 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on August 30 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several major projects. At around 11 a.m., PM Modi will address the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, the event, jointly organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India, and the Fintech Convergence Council, will feature approximately 800 speakers and over 350 sessions.

Thereafter, at around 1:30, the Prime Minister will travel to Palghar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects at CIDCO ground.