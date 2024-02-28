PM Modi in Maharashtra: Women From Self-Help Groups Gather for Prime Minister's Rally in Yavatmal

Yavatmal: In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a rally of women's self-help groups will be organized at Bhari (Yavatmal) at 4.30 pm on Wednesday. People, including women, are flocking to the venue. People have been arriving at the site through various means since noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various schemes and lay the foundation stone of projects from 4:30 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded railway line. Apart from this, women's self-help groups will be given the keys to e-transport vehicles and drone spraying machines.

ST buses have been arranged so that women of self-help groups can attend the rally. Through this, a large number of women are coming to the venue of the fair. As instructions were given to reach the venue two hours in advance, the picture of the citizens in a hurry was seen at the venue. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by top officials of the district, including public representatives, on the dais.