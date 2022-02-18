PM Modi inaugurates Thane- Diva 5th, 6th railway line

The 5th and 6th railway lines connecting Thane and Diva were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. These tracks will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains. Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attended the event via video conferencing. At that time, after Prime Minister Modi showed the green flag, the train ran on this line. On this occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government. He also hoped that Maharashtra would always benefit from the support of Prime Minister Modi. The Chief Minister also lauded MP Shrikant Shinde in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Inaugurating the new Thane to Diva railway line, the Chief Minister said that he inaugurated the first water taxi in the country from Mumbai to Navi Mumbai yesterday. The participation and cooperation of the Centre is very great.