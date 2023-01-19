PM Modi lays foundation stone of various development projects in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of a string of projects worth more than Rs 38,000 crore aimed at developing infrastructure, easing urban travel, and strengthening healthcare during his visit to Mumbai on Thursday. The PM also dedicated to the nation the Mumbai metro rail Lines 2A and 7, worth around Rs 12,600 crore. He also travelled in a Metro train.PM Modi also launched MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1).

The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI."The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience," PMO said in a statement.