PM Modi Pune Visit: School and Colleges to remain shut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate not just two sections of Metro Rail during his visit to Pune but also the waste-to-energy plant under Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and hand over 1,280 houses constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). PM Modi will arrive in Pune on August 1 at 11 am and will perform pooja at Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir at 11.45 am.

Due to PM Modi's visit some schools and colleges located in Peth areas have decided to remain shut while others have announced online classes anticipating traffic, road closures and security measures. School administrations stated that they have not received clear instructions from district administration on whether to give a holiday. However, students and parents have been asked to not visit the campus. A security detail of over 5,000 personnel and officers including Maharashtra’s elite Force One anti-terror commandos has been put in place for Modi's visit. The Pune city police issued prohibitory orders from July 30 to August 2. A ban on the use of drones for video shooting has been announced by police in addition to the closure of several arterial roads and traffic junctions in the city.