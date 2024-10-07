‘PM Modi Set Example of Value-Based Politics’, Says Devendra Fadnavis on Prime Minister Completing 23 Years in Public Office

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for exemplifying value-based politics, urging leaders from all political parties to emulate his approach of maintaining a clean image. Fadnavis made these remarks while addressing reporters in Nagpur, in response to a question about PM Modi completing 23 years in public service.

Watch:

VIDEO | “PM Modi has given us all a new path in how to do value-based politics. Every leader, no matter which party he belongs to, should get inspired from him,” says Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) on PM Narendra Modi completing 23 years as CM and PM.… pic.twitter.com/ZgqWEHHzIs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 7, 2024

"Modiji gave us an example of value-based politics. I feel all political leaders, irrespective of any party, should learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on how all these years, as chief minister and prime minister, the way he worked with a clean image," Fadnavis said.

Also Read| Navratri 2024: PM Modi Pens Garba Song ‘Aavati Kalay’ As Tribute to Goddess Durga (Watch Video).

In response to a question regarding BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil's potential switch to the NCP (SP), former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis referred to it as old news. Patil announced on Friday that he would be joining the NCP (SP) along with his supporters, following a meeting with party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. With state assembly elections anticipated next month, Patil, a four-time MLA from Indapur, is aiming to contest the seat once more.

