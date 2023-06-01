PM Modi to flag off Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat train virtually on June 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday morning virtually flag off the inaugural run of the Goa-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon railway station, officials said.

Prime Minister will show the green flag through video link to the train around 10.45 am and the train is likely to reach Mumbai around 6.30 pm, railway officials said here. Vande Bharat train on the Mumbai-Goa route will have eight coaches unlike the usual 16 coaches. The train will depart from Madgaon on the same day at 2.35 pm and reach CSMT at 10.25 pm.

It is likely to halt at seven stations: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankawali and Thivim. During a trial between CSMT and Madgaon on May 16, the train had covered the distance in around seven hours.

It will be the 19th semi-high speed Vande Bharat train in the country; a fourth train to run from Mumbai and a fifth one to run from Maharashtra. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be among those present for the function at the Madgaon railway station.