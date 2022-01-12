PM Modi to interact with CMs to discuss COVID situation on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with Chief Ministers of various states through video conferencing on Thursday against the backdrop of increasing number of corona patients across the country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will also attend the meeting. 30 Chief Ministers from all over the country will participate in this video conferencing. Meanwhile, a cabinet meeting was canceled last week after several ministers and MLAs were diagnosed with corona infection. However, this week's cabinet meeting will be held online on Wednesday afternoon.