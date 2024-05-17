"PM Modi wants to make India like Pakistan and Bangladesh": Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday addressed a massive rally in Mumbai, showcasing the strength of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. In his speech, Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the current government. "If the Modi government is formed again, god forbid, but if it does, Uddhav Thackeray, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, and Sharad Pawar will be in jail by the next elections," he alleged.

Kejriwal expressed grave concerns about the country's direction, drawing comparisons with Pakistan and Bangladesh. "Conditions within the country are dangerous. Putin in Russia either kills or jails all opposition leaders. If elections happen in Pakistan, Imran Khan goes to jail, his party gets finished. The same in Bangladesh," he said, accusing Prime Minister Modi of employing similar tactics. "PM Modi wants to make India like Pakistan and Bangladesh," he added.

Kejriwal also criticized the BJP's internal policies and power dynamics. "In 2014, Modi ji made a rule that BJP leaders above 75 years will retire. According to this rule, Lal Krishna Advani ji was retired, Murli Manohar Joshi ji was retired," he stated. He suggested a power struggle within the BJP, implying that Amit Shah would succeed Modi as prime minister, sidelining other leaders.

Turning to Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal predicted a shift in leadership. "Only one leader remains. In a few days, Yogi Adityanath won't even be the Chief Minister anymore," he claimed.

Kejriwal also recounted his own imprisonment, alleging mistreatment by authorities. "When I was jailed, these people stopped my insulin for 15 days," he said, highlighting the hardships he faced.

Emphasizing the importance of the upcoming elections, Kejriwal urged voters to support the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. "This time, out of 48, give 42 seats to the I.N.D.I.A. bloc," he appealed.

He attributed his imprisonment to his efforts to improve public services, asserting, "I was sent to jail because I transformed government schools for the poor. Modi ji doesn't want the children of the poor to study." He highlighted the establishment of 500 schools and the development of quality healthcare facilities in Delhi as achievements that drew ire from political opponents.

The event saw the participation of key opposition figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, alongside Kejriwal.