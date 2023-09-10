"PM Modi won the world with respect and love," says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on G20 Summit

Praising this year's G20 Summit led by India, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated on Sunday that it is a historic and golden day for Bharat. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the world with deep respect and love.

He also praised the tireless work of PM Modi and said that the Prime Minister spread the fame of Bharat all over the world.

He shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), in which he wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji won the world with deep respect and love. A Historic Golden day for Bharat... It was a golden day as the Heads of various countries of the world descended on the capital Delhi, this Saturday on the occasion of the G-20 summit. Hon'ble Prime Minister of the country Shri.”

“Narendra Modiji has spread the fame of Bharat all over the world, he is working tirelessly to make the country a superpower. Heads of many powerful nations including America, Britain, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, UAE, etc came to Delhi. On this historic occasion, the Hon'ble Prime Minister promised to work together for a more prosperous and harmonious future with 'one accord and one spirit'. In this summit, the 'Delhi Declaration' presented by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, was unanimously accepted. The G-20 group welcomed him with applause and cheers. This is our great political success, ” CM Shinde added.

“With the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Bharat accepted the host of the G-20 conference and successfully organized it. It is a matter of great pride for everyone of us. On the occasion of this summit, the importance of Bharat and Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi is highlighted once again. This is 'a golden leaf' in the history of the country. This summit proves Hon'ble Modiji's image as 'a Global Leader' is certainly a source of pride for our nation,” Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde further added.

On September 9, the Delhi Declaration was adopted. It called on nations to uphold international law, including territorial integrity, international humanitarian law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability.