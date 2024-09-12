'PM Modi’s Visit to CJI’s House for Ganpati Pooja Could Create Doubt in Minds of People', Says Sanjay Raut (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised concerns following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's residence for Ganpati Poojan. Raut remarked, "During the Ganpati festival, people visit each other's homes, and while I am not aware of how many homes PM Modi has visited, his visit to the CJI’s house and their joint performance of 'Aarti'.

If a custodian of the Constitution meets politicians, it can create doubt in the minds of people. Our case of Maharashtra the hearing is going on before CJI Chandrachud so we have doubt if we will get justice because PM is the other party in the case. In our case, other party is the central govt. Chief Justice should distance himself from this case because his relation with the other party in the case is openly visible, said Sanjay Raut.

Watch:

#WATCH | On PM Modi visiting CJI DY Chandrachud's residence for Ganpati Poojan, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, " Ganpathi festival is going on, people visit each other's houses. I don't have info regarding how many houses PM visited so far...but PM went to CJI's house… pic.twitter.com/AVp26wl7Yz — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

Also Read| Ganeshotsav 2024: PM Modi Attends Ganpati Poojan at Residence of CJI DY Chandrachud (Watch Video).

"Will CJI Chandrachud be able to give us justice in such a situation? We are getting dates after dates and an illegal govt is going on. Shiv Sena and NCP were broken in such a way. We are not getting justice and PM Modi is taking a lot of interest in the illegal govt of Maharashtra, to save them. The CJI who is supposed to give us justice, with him PM has such a bond so yesterday a doubt was formed in the minds of Maharashtra."

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud's residence in Mumbai to participate in Ganpati Puja. A video of the event shows Chandrachud and his wife, Kalpana Das, warmly welcoming Modi. The footage also depicts Modi actively engaging in the puja ceremony.