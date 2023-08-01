PM Narendra Modi receives 'Lokmanya Tilak National Award' in Pune

On the occasion of the 103rd Death Anniversary of the revered Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is honoured with the distinguished Lokmanya Tilak National Award. This prestigious accolade is bestowed upon him in recognition of his significant contributions to the development and progress of our nation.

During the award ceremony, Prime Minister Modi expressed his profound joy and gratitude for receiving this prestigious honour at such a hallowed place, where illustrious personalities like Lokmanya Tilak, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule.

Prime Minister Modi dedicated the award wholeheartedly to the 140 crore citizens of our great nation. He commits himself to fulfil the responsibilities that come with the award, vowing to work tirelessly and without compromise to serve the country and meet the aspirations of its people.