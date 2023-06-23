Police bust prostitution racket disguised as spa in Pune's Hinjewadi

There has been a noticeable increase in cases where sex trafficking operations are being conducted disguised as spa and massage establishments in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune. Recently, the Immoral Human Trafficking Department of the Pimpri Chinchwad police received reliable information that a spa located in Hinjewadi is engaged in the illicit business of prostitution.

In response to the information received, the police team conducted a raid at Luminous Spa, situated at Shop No. 203 on the second floor of Suratwala Mark Plaza, Hinjewadi Wakad Road, Pune. Employing a strategy of posing as customers, the police set up a trap and successfully rescued two young women who had been coerced into the flesh trade by Rahul Navnath Kangane, a 28-year-old resident of Sutar Wasti, Man, Hinjewadi, originally from Latur.

A case has been filed against him under Section 370(3) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Immoral Human Trafficking Act. The Hinjewadi police are currently conducting further investigations into this matter.