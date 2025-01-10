Mumbai Cop Dies of Heart Attack During 240-Km Padayatra, Collapses 10 Km Before Reaching Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple

Mumbai, Maharashtra (January 10, 2025): A police assistant constable died of a heart attack on Wednesday while participating in a 240-kilometer padayatra from Mumbai to Shirdi.

According to the media reports, the constable, Praful Surve, was posted at Andheri police station in Mumbai. He was just 10 kilometers away from his destination when he collapsed and passed away. Surve had covered 230 kilometers of the journey on foot before the heart attack occurred.

The padyatra, which started at the beginning of the new year, drew many devotees walking to Shirdi to seek blessings and make resolutions. The Sai Palkhi Mandal and the police department have expressed their shock and sadness over the incident.