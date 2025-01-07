Karnataka: 8-Year-Old Girl Dies of Heart Attack at School in Chamarajanagar

An eight-year-old girl died suddenly in a private school in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, reportedly due to a heart attack. The incident occurred while she was in the classroom. Tejaswini, a third-grade student, had just stood up from her seat to show her class teacher her notebook when she suddenly clutched the wall and collapsed.

The teacher acted swiftly and rushed her to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

According to reports, school confirmed that Tejaswini was in good health when she arrived at school. Her unexpected death has left both her family and the school community in shock.