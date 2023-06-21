Police foil bid to sell baby boy at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar orphanage

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman from Paithan sold her two-and-a-half-month-old baby to an orphanage called Jijamata Balak Ashram in Shivshankar Colony on Tuesday. The couple running the orphanage had planned to sell the child for Rs 5 lakh. A case has been registered against the mother who sold the baby, the baby's maternal uncle Amol Machhindra Wahul, orphanage owner Dilip Srihari Raut, and his wife Savita at the Jawaharnagar police station.

Inspector Amrapali Tayde from the Bharosa Cell received information on Tuesday morning that a child was being sold at the orphanage. Acting swiftly, she devised a plan and coordinated with sub-inspectors Anita Fasate and Jyoti Gat. Inspector Venkatesh Kendre from Jawaharnagar police station was informed, and he assigned assistant police inspector Dilip Chandan to assist in the operation.

At 11:45 AM, Inspector Tayde, along with the teams, proceeded towards the orphanage. Upon their arrival at 12 noon, they encountered Dilip. Sub-inspectors Fasate and Gat commenced a thorough inspection of the entire orphanage. In one of the rooms, they discovered a sleeping baby, with Dilip's wife Savita present in the vicinity. The police initiated questioning of the couple. Dilip claimed that the baby was given to them on June 14 by Sunita Vilas Sable from Dabhul in Paithan tehsil, along with her brother, with the intention of facilitating adoption for interested parties. However, Dilip failed to provide any evidence substantiating that the baby belonged to Sunita.

In the meantime, Pradeep Nandkishore Daga (40, Samyak Arcade, Connaught Place) arrived at the scene with his wife, intending to adopt the child. Further questioning of the individuals exposed that Raut had intended to transfer the child to the Dagas in exchange for Rs 5 lakh.