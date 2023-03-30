Police, public vehicles set on fire during clash between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'

A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area in Maharashtra on Wednesday night. People pelted stones at each other and set several vehicles on fire outside Ram Mandir, as per reports.Police had to use force to disperse the people and the situation was taken under control.

Nikhil Gupta, CP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar assured that strict action will be taken against miscreants. "A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area Stones were pelted, and some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action against the miscreants," said Nikhil Gupta, CP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.