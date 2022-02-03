Police Recruitment: Home Minister's order to recruit 7231 new posts

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had last week given important information regarding Police Recruitment in Maharashtra Police. He had said that recruitment process for 7,200 police posts would be held in the state soon. It is learned that the police recruitment process for 2019 has been completed. It is learned that the basic training of 5297 candidates for the 2019 recruitment process will start from February 7. It is learned that with the completion of the old police recruitment process, the recruitment process for 7231 posts will now begin. It is learned that the order was given by Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil. There is good news for young people preparing for police recruitment. The order issued by the Home Minister regarding the commencement of police recruitment process has brought relief to the students awaiting police recruitment.

Recruitment will start for 7231 posts

