Police registers complain against healthcare company

On Thursday, a case has been registered at the Marine Lines police station against a healthcare company for allegedly using falsified documents to get a BMC tender for the running of a Covid centre.



According to the police, the complaint was filed against Internal Health Care Management at around 3.30 p.m. The suspects named in the FIR are Sandeep Gupta and Yogesh Ulle. A case has been filed against the two under Indian Penal Code sections 467, 468, and 471, which relate to fraud and forgery.

