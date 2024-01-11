'Political Party is Not a Private Limited Business...' Eknath Shinde Fires at Uddhav Thackeray after Disqualification Verdict

After a series of legal battles, Maharashtra's political landscape underwent a drastic shift today as Election Commission and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar ruled in favor of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction, recognizing them as the legitimate Shiv Sena party. Shinde, basking in the glow of victory, unleashed a scathing attack on his rival, ousted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of undermining democracy and betraying voters' trust.

"Today's verdict marks a resounding victory for democracy," Shinde declared, addressing party workers. "It's a vindication for the lakhs of voters who trusted the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in 2019. It's a triumph for true torchbearers of Balasaheb Thackeray's Hindutva ideology." He emphasized that the verdict affirms his faction as the rightful inheritors of Thackeray and Anand Dighe's legacy.

Shinde's offensive against Thackeray encompassed several key points:

Rejection of dynastic politics: The Chief Minister lambasted attempts to treat political parties as personal fiefdoms. "No one can arbitrarily hijack a party for their own gain," he asserted, drawing a parallel to Thackeray's decision to break away from the BJP and form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Emphasis on majority mandate: Shinde highlighted the EC's recognition of his faction as the one holding the party's official symbol, the bow and arrow, and enjoying majority support among elected representatives. "Breaking away from pre-poll alliances to form governments with ideological opposites is antithetical to democracy," he stated, implicitly critiquing Thackeray's move to join hands with the Congress and NCP.

Championing Hindutva: Shinde reiterated his commitment to Balasaheb Thackeray's brand of Hindutva, presenting his faction as the true custodians of the ideology.

Shinde reiterated his commitment to Balasaheb Thackeray's brand of Hindutva, presenting his faction as the true custodians of the ideology.

While celebrating his own victory, Shinde subtly offered an olive branch to disgruntled Shiv Sena loyalists. "This win isn't about one faction defeating another, but about upholding the Constitution and democratic principles," he declared, emphasizing that political parties themselves must operate democratically.

It's important to note that this translation reflects the perspective of Chief Minister Shinde and his supporters. Thackeray and his faction have vehemently contested the legal rulings and offered a contrasting narrative. As the political drama unfolds, the battle for the soul of Shiv Sena, and Maharashtra's political future, continues.