Political Tensions Rise as MNS Worker Dies Of Heart Attack After Vandalising Amol Mitkari's Car

In a shocking development, a young activist of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) died in hospital just a few hours after participating in an agitation and vandalising the car of ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC and Spokesperson Amol Mitkari, party officials reported on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Jay Malokar, suddenly complained of uneasiness and breathlessness after taking part in the vociferous protest against Mitkari for making certain objectionable remarks targeting MNS President Raj Thackeray.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, but just hours later, medical professionals announced that he had died during treatment late in the night from a suspected cardiac arrest, shocking the MNS and political circles.

Simultaneously, two other MNS activists, including Akola District President Pankaj Sable and Saurabh Bhagat, were also admitted to the district hospital for similar complaints after the agitation held at the government guest house.

Reacting to the death of the MNS worker, Amol Mitkari expressed grief, saying such use of politics is condemnable.

"It is extremely distressing that a young man lost his life in a violent incident instigated by someone else. He was there working diligently for the party. It's tragic that a young person had to succumb to a heart attack in such circumstances. Misusing politics in this manner is wrong, and politics should not stoop to such a low level," said Amol Mitkari in response to the death of Jay Malokar. "I will meet with Jay Malokar's family. He may have acted in a moment of emotional turmoil, but it is heartbreaking that a hardworking family's son has passed away. I urge our party leaders to leave Mumbai and come to Akola."

In response, Sandeep Deshpande, General Secretary of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, criticised Amol Mitkari, saying, "What right do you have to speak in this manner? Unfortunately, our young party worker suffered a heart attack and passed away. Amol Mitkari should not indulge in such low-level politics. I never thought Mitkari could stoop so low."