Pooja Bhatt shares sunlit throwback pictures from 'Bombay Begums'

Director-actor Pooja Bhatt took a trip down the memory lane on Friday and shared pictures from the same date two years ago while shooting for 'Bombay Begums'.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared pictures in which she looks like royalty, dressed in a red saree and soaking in the winter sunlight.

In the caption, she wrote, "Flashback. Same day 2020. Soaking in sunshine with @aashna_singh between shots while shooting at @sofitelmumbaibkc for #BombayBegums."

Actor Richa Chadha jumped to the comments section and wrote, "You look amazing."

"Shundori," actor Tillotama Shome added.

Along with Pooja Bhatt, the Netflix drama stars Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand, who play five women from different sections of society.

The show unravels their journey of wrestling with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition in contemporary urban India. The show is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava.

