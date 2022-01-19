Pooja Gor recovers from COVID-19

Actor Pooja Gor has recovered from coronavirus, and she could not be happier.

On Wednesday, Pooja, who tested for coronavirus last week, took to Instagram and informed everyone that she is now COVID negative.

Also, she chose to give this good news by sharing one of her pictures set against the backdrop of the sea.

"Walking out on COVID-19 like. Finally tested negative," she captioned the post.

Pooja is best known for her role in the TV show 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'.

( With inputs from ANI )

