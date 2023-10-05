Positive changes will be brought in functioning of state-run medical facilities in four months: Hasan Mushrif

Following the unfortunate deaths of multiple patients at government-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within a short period, Maharashtra Minister Hasan Mushrif on Thursday said positive changes will be brought in the functioning of the state-run medical facilities in four months.

Tragically, within a span of 48 hours beginning on September 30, a total of 31 patients, including several infants, lost their lives at the Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded. Additionally, between October 2 and 3, 18 patients passed away at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, as reported by officials.

Speaking to reporters here, Mushrif said, The Maharashtra government has already taken a decision to perform all types of complicated surgeries in the state-run hospitals using the public–private partnership (PPP) model. We will try to implement it effectively at the earliest.” The medical education minister added, I have taken charge (of the ministry) just two months back.

I can assure that you will see good changes in four months in all the medical colleges attached to government hospitals be it Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) or Nagpur. I will definitely start health services, such as kidney transplant and liver transplant, at these hospitals.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths at the state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar cities, and noted that the reasons given by doctors citing the shortage of beds, staff, and essential medicines cannot be accepted.