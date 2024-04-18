Powai Lake Revival: BMC Clears 29 Acres of Waterlogged Area in Major Conservation Drive

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has launched a special drive to conserve and revive the area around Powai Lake. As part of the initiative, 5,895 metric tonnes of water were removed from the lake between March 8 and April 16. This has made the 29-acre area water-free. This will help in enhancing natural richness and protecting biodiversity.

Since permanent measures are needed for the natural conservation and conservation of Powai Lake, biological measures are being taken to prevent the flow of sewage divert those channels, and improve the quality of water. Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had also recently visited the lake and the area inspected the measures and directed them to expedite the process initiated to remove the waterlogging. Accordingly, the civic body is working on removing the harvester machine, pontoon excavators, and dumper with the help of machine materials.

The civic body has given a two-year contract to remove the waterlogging. The current removal period is 6 months and then its maintenance period is 18 months i.e. one and a half years.

Another 19,000 metric tonnes of water to be removed