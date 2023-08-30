"Prakash Ambedkar can join MVA and INDIA alliance if ready", says Uddhav Thackeray

Following the Shiv Sena split, the Maharashtra Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray collapsed. After a few months, Uddhav Thackeray's faction and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi formed an alliance. The leaders of both parties announced the alliance at a joint press conference on January 23, 2023.

While Uddhav Thackeray aligns with Prakash Ambedkar, his party remains part of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi and the national India Alliance. In contrast, Prakash Ambedkar stands apart from both the MVA and India Alliance. Hence, concerns arise about the Thackeray group's alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Meanwhile, the India Alliance has scheduled a significant meeting in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The gathering will be attended by leaders from 28 parties nationwide, including several state chief ministers. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is coordinating the event, set to take place at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel. Following an evaluation of the meeting arrangements, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders interacted with the media.

Uddhav Thackeray was queried about an alliance with the Thackeray group and Prakash Ambedkar. However, Prakash Ambedkar has clarified that he hasn't been invited to Maha Vikas Aghadi or India Alliance meetings, prompting questions about the alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. Uddhav Thackeray responded that a decision would come through proper discussions with Prakash Ambedkar.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “We (Shiv Sena UBT) have an alliance with Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. There will be discussions about including them in the India Alliance. Whether Ambedkar wishes to join the India Alliance will need to be considered.”

“An alliance is not made for any party to separate from each other after coming together. Further decisions will be taken after proper discussion with Prakash Ambedkar. If they are ready, they can also join Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra the national India Alliance,” he added.