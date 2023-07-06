Prakash Ambedkar gives Thackeray faction 15-day ultimatum on VBA alliance decision

Nine MLAs, including NCP leader Ajit Pawar, have been sworn in as ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis government, intensifying the ongoing political developments in the state. Additionally, news has surfaced regarding former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray facing tensions. Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has set a 15-day deadline for the Thackeray group to decide whether the VBA will be included in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance or not.

Recent discussions have revolved around the possibility of an alliance between the VBA and KCR's Bharat Rashtra Samithi. With Prakash Ambedkar issuing an ultimatum to Uddhav Thackeray, it appears that a confrontation may arise between the VBA and Thackeray factions.

Speaking to the media, Prakash Ambedkar, the president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, said, "We have formed an alliance with the Thackeray group. However, it is still unclear whether we will be included in the Maha Vikas Aghadi or not." Due to this uncertainty, Ambedkar has given Uddhav Thackeray an ultimatum to make a decision within the next 15 days. If a decision is not reached, Ambedkar stated that they are free to make their own decisions. As a result, there is a possibility that the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will soon be included in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which consists of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Thackeray group, and the Congress party.