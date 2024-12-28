Prakash Ambedkar Meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Presents THESE Five Demands

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his Sagar bungalow on Saturday.

I met the Hon'ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis this morning.



I placed certain demands —



1️⃣ Increase the 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢 𝐭𝐨 ₹𝟏 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞;



2️⃣ Provide 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲… pic.twitter.com/4czPp3KIE7 — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) December 28, 2024

Ambedkar's visit comes in the wake of recent developments in the Beed and Parbhani cases. He presented several demands to the Chief Minister. Ambedkar requested an increase in the compensation for the family of Somnath Suryavanshi, who allegedly died in judicial custody. He proposed a compensation of ₹1 crore for the family and also asked for employment for one family member.

Somnath was detained after violence triggered in Parbhani district on December 11 following the desecration of a Constitution replica on December 10. He was one among 50 persons that Parbhani police arrested between December 11 and December 12.

VBA chief also urged the government to conduct a survey to list victims of police brutality and provide adequate compensation. Ambedkar also asked for the Maharashtra State Police to monitor and prevent violence ahead of the Bhima-Koregaon anniversary on January 1. Another major demand was to scrap the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system for Adivasi students and restore the previous system. Ambedkar further wrote said that Fadnavis had agreed to his demand for a survey on police brutality victims and compensation.

The meeting comes at a time when the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are voicing criticism over recent cases in Beed and Parbhani, which have heightened political tensions in the state.