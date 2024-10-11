Prakash Ambedkar Urges Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to Waive Toll Fees for Devotees on Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2024

Akola, Maharashtra (October 11, 2024): Prakash Ambedkar, president of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), has requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to waive toll fees for devotees traveling to various places in the state, including Nagpur, Aurangabad, and Akola, to pay homage to Gautam Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on the occasion of Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.

In a letter to CM Shinde, Ambedkar said that Oct. 14, the day Dr. B.R. Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in Nagpur, is a significant day for Buddhists worldwide. Every year, lakhs of Buddhists travel to Nagpur, Aurangabad, Akola, and other parts of Maharashtra to celebrate this festival. Ambedkar requested that the toll be waived for these pilgrims, considering the religious and cultural significance of the event.

"People from rural areas of Maharashtra and other parts of the country travel to pay their respects to Gautam Buddha and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar," VBA chief wrote in Marathi. "I request you to waive the toll for Buddhist pilgrims traveling during Dhammachakra Pravartan Din."

It remains to be seen how Chief Minister Shinde will respond to Ambedkar's request and whether he will consider waiving the toll for devotees during Dhammachakra Pravartan Din.