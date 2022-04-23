Pravin Darekar demands to impose President's rule in Maha

Currently, there is chaos in the state. This has never happened in the state, said Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council. Darekar said that if we look at all the recent actions, presidential rule should be imposed in the state right now. We will have a meeting today, in this meeting a decision will be taken about what to do, said Darekar.

The BJP and its allies are in a hurry to overthrow the Mahavikas Alliance government. Because of which they are doing all this experiments of ED and CBI raids. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that they want to paint a picture that fights have started in the state, riots have started and the government does not exist. The people of BJP are currently trying to bring presidential rule in the state. Bhujbal said that his efforts would not be successful. If you want to offer puja, do it in your house or in the temple. Bhujbal also said that you have a temple in Amravati. The situation in the state is not conducive to the imposition of presidential rule.

Praveen Darekar said that such bullying has never happened in the state by using power show. If it does not stop in time, if one side attacks, the other side will also retaliate. Therefore, it is necessary to stop this, said Darekar. He asked why the Chief Minister was not intervening in this matter. The police are being used for political purposes.